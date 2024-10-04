MRA Advisory Group Invests $177,000 in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 77,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,219 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE FLC opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

