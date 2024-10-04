MRA Advisory Group Invests $2.92 Million in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 98,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXE. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PXE stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12.

About Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

