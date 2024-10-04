MRA Advisory Group Invests $210,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,246 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in RTX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after buying an additional 3,161,165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1,247.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,256 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 47.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,300,000 after acquiring an additional 792,830 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $42,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

RTX stock opened at $123.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.13.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

