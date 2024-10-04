MRA Advisory Group Makes New $136,000 Investment in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 103.6% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 36,527 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 163.2% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 109,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 67,976 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSE HYI opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $12.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

