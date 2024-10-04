MRA Advisory Group Makes New $200,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,927,000. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 55.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 218,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,825,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $187.84 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $193.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.