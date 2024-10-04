MRA Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $372,764,079.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,573,181 shares of company stock worth $225,338,245 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.42.

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

ORCL stock opened at $166.92 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $173.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

