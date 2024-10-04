MRA Advisory Group Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MRA Advisory Group lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the third quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.2% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $162.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.54 and a 200-day moving average of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $263.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

