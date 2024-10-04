MRA Advisory Group Sells 124 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

MRA Advisory Group decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 181,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,853,000 after acquiring an additional 121,322 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,876,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $230.95 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.35 and a 52-week high of $235.67. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.78 and a 200 day moving average of $211.47.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.95.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

