MRA Advisory Group Sells 1,303 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MRA Advisory Group cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675,322 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,498,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,897,000 after buying an additional 225,197 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,946,000 after acquiring an additional 735,613 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,600,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,364,000 after acquiring an additional 556,295 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,134,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

