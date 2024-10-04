MRA Advisory Group Sells 16,602 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

MRA Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,602 shares during the period. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares comprises 4.4% of MRA Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,734.4% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 354,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,037,000 after acquiring an additional 335,528 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 699.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,662 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at $747,000.

Shares of QQQE opened at $89.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.79. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $70.18 and a 12 month high of $92.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

