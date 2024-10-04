MRA Advisory Group Sells 41 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MRA Advisory Group cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $411.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The company has a market capitalization of $408.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.23.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

