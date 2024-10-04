MRA Advisory Group Takes $2.92 Million Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.6% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $244.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.42.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

