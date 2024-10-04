MRA Advisory Group Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MRA Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 134.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 33.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 13.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,752,985.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,297 shares of company stock valued at $32,750,926. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.71.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $603.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.73. The firm has a market cap of $168.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

