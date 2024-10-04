MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.73 and traded as high as $23.06. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 23,322 shares changing hands.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

