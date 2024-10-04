MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,719,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,886,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,111,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,456,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,522,000 after buying an additional 623,712 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,508,000 after buying an additional 23,217 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,855,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $588.31 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.11.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.07.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

