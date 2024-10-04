MTY Food Group (MTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2024

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.04 per share for the quarter.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$303.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.10 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

MTY Food Group Stock Down 0.5 %

MTY opened at C$45.98 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$40.45 and a 12 month high of C$60.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.85.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTY

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Further Reading

Earnings History for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.