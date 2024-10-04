Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 525.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 661.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 89,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 177,419 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $74.47. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.11.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $997.75 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $537,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,257.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $537,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,257.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $3,047,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,631,784.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $7,081,770. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

