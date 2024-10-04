Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 399.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,093,000 after buying an additional 2,369,055 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,040,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,031,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 194.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 682,740 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 0.5 %

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $221,755.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $2,751,046.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,065,549.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $221,755.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,869 shares of company stock worth $5,141,842. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

See Also

