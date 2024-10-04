Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Trading Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)'s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.53. 116,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 280,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Murata Manufacturing last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Devices and Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

