Nagarro (OTCMKTS:NGRRF) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Nagarro SE (OTCMKTS:NGRRF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.41 and last traded at $97.41. Approximately 118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.07.
Nagarro Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.79.
Nagarro Company Profile
Nagarro SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital product engineering and technology solutions in North America, Central Europe, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides accelerated quality and test engineering; API and integration; application managed services; artificial intelligence, data and analytics; cloud, CRM, DevOps; digital experiences, insights, and ventures; ECM and portals; enterprise agile; enterprise architecture consulting; finops; identity and access management; innovation; low code; mobility solutions; products, resilience, and site reliability engineering; technical communications; and training services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nagarro
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Nagarro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nagarro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.