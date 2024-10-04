Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,625 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nano Dimension by 725.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 239,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 210,510 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

Shares of NNDM stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $507.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.65. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $3.01.

Nano Dimension Profile

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 266.36%. The business had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

