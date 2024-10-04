Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nanotech Security Corp. (CVE:NTS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and traded as low as C$1.24. Nanotech Security shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 41,487 shares.

Nanotech Security Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of C$86.75 million and a P/E ratio of -59.52.

About Nanotech Security

Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials for authentication and brand enhancement applications in Canada and internationally. The company offers currency authentication products, such as security foils and stripes under the KolourDepth and M2 names; and colour-shifting foils and threads under the LumaChrome name for banknotes and government IDs.

