National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.93 and traded as high as $13.00. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 37,786 shares changing hands.
National Australia Bank Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93.
About National Australia Bank
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
