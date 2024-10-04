National Bankshares Boosts Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$4.50

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TSE:TKO traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.55. 274,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,429. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.45 and a 1-year high of C$4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.99.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$137.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.00 million. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 8.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.2798092 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,250.00. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

