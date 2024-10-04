National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Holdings Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,177 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.09% of National CineMedia worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 100.9% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $979,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 78.04%. The business had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.