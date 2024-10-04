National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $124.61. National HealthCare shares last traded at $122.69, with a volume of 33,228 shares.

National HealthCare Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.37.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $300.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of National HealthCare

About National HealthCare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the first quarter worth $121,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 10.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 77.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

