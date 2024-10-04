National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Trading Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.86 and last traded at $44.96. 80,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 756,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.28%.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 89,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

