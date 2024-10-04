NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NWG. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $8.77 on Friday. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWG. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

