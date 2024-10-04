Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) by 748.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,612 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Navios Maritime Partners were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 2,977.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 750,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after acquiring an additional 726,435 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 870.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 113,649 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter worth $2,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NMM opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.97.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.39 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.28%. Navios Maritime Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

