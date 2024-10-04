NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,141 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 540.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 593,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,307,000 after acquiring an additional 169,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,642,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,475,000 after acquiring an additional 126,572 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 978.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 82,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBTB. Raymond James lowered NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $42.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.50.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Martin Randolph Sparks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $48,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 387,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,354,847.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Randolph Sparks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $48,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,695.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,556 shares of company stock worth $4,527,790. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

