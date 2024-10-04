NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOVW) Trading Down 15.1% – Here’s Why

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57.

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

