Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Trading 7.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.56. 341,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 635,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

NMRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Equities analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 30,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $363,606.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,011.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neumora Therapeutics news, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 30,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $363,606.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,011.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 31,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $372,742.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,871.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,926 shares of company stock worth $1,067,758 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 79.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 49,527 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 222.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 456,207 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

