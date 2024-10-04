Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Acquires 25 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $925.07.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $951.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $888.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $825.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $958.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

