Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.6 %

ET stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

