Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $421,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Snowflake by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Snowflake by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Snowflake by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 42,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.74.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $110.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.38.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $222,602.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,469.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,156,469.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $176,595.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,994. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

