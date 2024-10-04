Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Makes New $353,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.31.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average is $69.73.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,104 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

