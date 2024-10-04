Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $127,945,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 803,718 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,566,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,328,000 after purchasing an additional 688,812 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,748,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,557,000 after buying an additional 462,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $23,297,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.1 %

WEC opened at $96.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

