Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,226,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,801,000 after buying an additional 34,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,980,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,197,000 after acquiring an additional 167,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,401,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,015,000 after acquiring an additional 237,526 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 30.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,069,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,141,000 after acquiring an additional 252,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 20.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,350,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

HWC stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $117,082.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,254.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

