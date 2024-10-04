Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average is $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

