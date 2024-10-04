Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 478 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $89.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.33. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.