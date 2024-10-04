Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Aflac by 306.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 75,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 57,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $113.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.89 and a 12 month high of $114.37. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.66.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

View Our Latest Report on Aflac

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.