Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth $2,185,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,553,000 after purchasing an additional 84,808 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 41,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 33.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Trading Down 2.5 %

BAX stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.09.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

