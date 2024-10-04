New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Up 5.4% on Insider Buying Activity

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.52. 1,754,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,581,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Specifically, CEO Wesley R. Edens acquired 5,793,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $49,999,993.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,721,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,280,126.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.60 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut New Fortress Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.52.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.52 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 563.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 125.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 987.8% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

