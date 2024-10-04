New Pacific Mtl to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (TSE:NUA)

New Pacific Mtl (TSE:NUA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Pacific Mtl in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year.

New Pacific Mtl (TSE:NUA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01).

