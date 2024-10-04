Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the first quarter worth $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ryerson by 41.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 2,177.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $649.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

