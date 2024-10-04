Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,457 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,045 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,273,000 after purchasing an additional 257,647 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,606,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,200,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,441,000 after buying an additional 313,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $81.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $84.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

