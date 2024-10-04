Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

VLUE stock opened at $107.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

