Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $40,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.88 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.76 and a 200-day moving average of $203.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $132.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.