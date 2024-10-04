Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $17,670,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $3,596,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 39,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,530,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.71.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 3.3 %

PSX stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.51. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

