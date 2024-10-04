Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $66,000 Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $6,934,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.9% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 16.8% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 37,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2,450.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,012.11.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,862.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,290.60 and a 12-month high of $2,174.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,952.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,778.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.82.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $52.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 200.92 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.64%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

